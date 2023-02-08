In addition to the new trailer of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomNintendo also released a rich image gallery of the game, which will surely make happy all the fans who are waiting for it. You can see it below:

Let’s read the details released by Nintendo regarding what was shown this evening:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild you will make your way across the boundless lands and vast skies of Hyrule. Can you harness the full power of Link’s new abilities to fend off the sinister forces that threaten the kingdom? In addition to the standard version, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition will also be available at launch, which includes the physical version of the game, an artbook with artwork and concept art, a SteelBook case, an Iconart TM metal poster, and a set of four pins. A new Link amiibo from this game will also be available separately, allowing you to unlock weapons and materials, as well as a special fabric for paragliding. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12th. Pre-orders are now open in Nintendo eShop.