Fedez denies rumors of a possible sentimental crisis with his wife Chiara Ferragni and explains the reasons for his recent absence from social networks. “News comes out daily about me and my family, but it’s only right that I tell you what’s going on,” he said in the first of a long string of Instagram stories.

“I have to start further back – he added – when I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. It was only today that I realized that I hadn’t taken care of my mental health since this event, I’ve only relied on psychiatric drugs. I’ve changed many in these months, then I found one that wasn’t right for me. In January I started taking this very strong antidepressant, which changed me a lot, agitated me a lot, and gave very strong side effects such as mouth tics that prevented me from speaking”.

At that point he had to stop taking it without decreasing the doses. “Something you don’t usually do”, observes the rapper, “unless there are important risks”. As a result, he suffered from the so-called “rebound effect”, the recurrence or exacerbation of a disease after discontinuation of a drug treatment. “He gave me a cognitive blur – continues Fedez – muscle spasms in the legs that prevented me from walking, dizziness, nausea. I lost 5 kilos in 4 days. I couldn’t work, I wasn’t at the presentation of LoL, nor at the trial for the Corinaldo massacre”.

“To date I’m not 100%, I still have a little dizziness and sweating, but I’m getting better day by day. As unhappy as this period has been, it has made me realize many things. Like how much I want to focus on my mental health, my family and my wife. In this period everything has been said about her, but she is the only person who has been by my side. I’m sorry you suffered an undeserved media shit storm. If I may give you some advice, whatever traumatic event may happen to you, take care of your wounds.”