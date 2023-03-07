Troy Bakerwho plays the character of Joel in video games of The Last of Usspoke in an interview about the performance of Pedro Pascal in the television series produced by HBO, obviously spending very positive words.

Eager to return as Joel in The last of Us Part 3, if the game is done, Baker said that the Chilean actor convinced him, but above all he had proof that that character is bigger than anyone who plays him.

“If I was the only one who could play him, it would have meant that we didn’t do a good job. This character must be more important than a single actor,” the voice actor tried to explain.

“Fortunately not only Pedro but also Bella and the rest of the cast demonstrate that this story and these characters are bigger than a single, single version.”

Troy Baker also had the pleasure of participating in the television series The Last of Us, albeit with a small role present in episode 8, the one with the highest rating on IMDb so far.