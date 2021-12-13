Released last December 9 on Amazon Prime Video, The Ferragnez is having a great success. These days many of the viewers have noticed a passage in one of the first five episodes in which Fedez, talking about his career as an entrepreneur, could have launched a very veiled dig at J-Ax.

Since the release of The Ferragnez, which took place last December 9 on Amazon Prime Video, many in the audience of the docu-series on the most social family in Italy to have noticed in one of the first five episodes that Fedez may have sent one dig to his former friend and former partner J-Ax.

In fact, the two musicians had founded one together society in 2013, and for several days there have been various rumors about the fact that in an episode of The Ferragnez, Fedez would speak, indirectly, precisely of when the ex Article 31 he withdrew from the project.

Fedez: dig at J-Ax?

In one of the first five episodes of The Ferragnez, Fedez speaks to the cameras of his company, Doom Entertainment, ex Newtopia, which moves in the world of communication and business in the entertainment world.

In telling the story of this company, the rapper hinted, without naming names, to a former partner which according to many viewers of the series, it would be right J-Ax, and that he would have pulled out of the joint project two years before the society multiply its value exponentially:

“I had a company with a partner of mine. I bought the shares of mine partner who no longer believed in project, and I resold them two years later for twenty times more. I greet my partner. “

The former company of Fedez and J-Ax

There are many who have no doubts that the reference of the joke of Fedez in The Ferragnez, speaking of a former partner of which, however, he does not mention, it was a J-Ax.

To consolidate this hypothesis there is precisely the relationship that the two rappers have had in the past, in the years in which they have been both friends that shareholders in business.

In fact, in 2013 Fedez And J-Ax they had founded Newtopia, a music label that later changed into a marketing, digital consulting and information technology services company.

A few years later, it was right J-Ax to back off on this project, which is why Fedez buys all the shares of the rapper and sells them to Be Group two years later. Thus was born Doom Entertainment, the company we talk about in The Ferragnez.