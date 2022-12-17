The US multinational delivery company FedEx opened more than 70 jobs in Brazil. The vacancies are for the areas of Logistics, Transport, Operations, Human Resources and Technique, some of which are completely remote.

The company offers several benefits, such as medical and dental assistance, pharmacy assistance, payroll loans, training programs, life insurance and transportation vouchers.

Check out the vacancies available in the company below:

To register, simply click on the links above or go to job site and register your resume to later apply for one of the available positions.