Dancing with the stars 2022, fished out: who was fished out today, the couples?

Which couple (or couples) was fished out during the episode of Dancing with the Stars 2022, broadcast today – December 17 – on Rai 1? During today’s episode, all the eliminated competitors challenged each other to be drawn again in view of the final scheduled for Friday 23 December. Back in the race was the duo formed by Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca who prevailed in the final play-off against Lorenzo Biagiarelli-Anastasia Kuzmina.

THE REPECHAGE RANKING

Below is the final technical classification (plus treasures) of the repechage:

1. Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca 79 points

2. Lorenzo Biagiarelli-Anastasia Kuzmina 71 points

3. Marta Flavi-Luca Urso 41 points

4. Giampiero Mughini-Veera Kinnunen 31 points

5. Dario Cassini-Lucrezia Lando 30 points

Paola Barale did not take part in the repechage due to a physical problem: due to some cracked ribs she has difficulty breathing. “The doctors didn’t give me the okay to dance.”

Couples eliminated

Below is the list of couples eliminated from Dancing with the stars 2022 during the various episodes:

Lorenzo Biagiarelli-Anastasia Kuzmina – ELIMINATED

Giampiero Mughini-Veera Kinnunen – ELIMINATED

Dario Cassini-Lucrezia Lando – ELIMINATED

Paola Barale-Roly Maden – ELIMINATED

Enrico Montesano-Alessandra Tripoli – EXCLUDED

Marta Flavi-Simone Arena – ELIMINATED

Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca – REFRESHED

