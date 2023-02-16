Driver Federico Salazar He was with his family at the América TV studios to receive recognition for his 30 years of work at the aforementioned television company.

Federico Salazar He has shown, with the passage of time and years of experience, to be an excellent professional, father and husband. Due to his dedication and commitment to his journalistic work, on the morning of February 15, the press man was recognized by América Televisión and was awarded his star on the television house’s walk of fame. Also at the event were his wife Katia Condos and his two daughters, whom he had never publicly introduced before.

Federico Salazar received recognition

On February 15, the program “Más espectacles” was linked live with Federico Salazar and his family to collect a few words of thanks for the recognition he has just received for his long career on América TV, a television medium in which he has just completed 30 years of career.

The presence of Katia Condos and the two daughters he has with her, the result of his marriage, stole the attention of viewers, since it is the first time that the host of “América Noticias” has been seen publicly with his conceited. “I love him very much, I am very proud”, commented one of them in front of cameras. Likewise, Verónica Linares, a newscast partner for more than 20 years, also attended.

Katia Condos happy for the star of Federico Salazar

Federico Salazar He was quite excited to be recognized after several years of delivery and dedication to his profession. However, he indicated that he was surprised by the prepared surprise, “Comforting, a wonderful feeling, of deep gratitude, on my part,” he said.

On the other hand, his wife Katia Condos took the opportunity and praised him not only for the work he does as a presenter, but also for what he has shown to be as a human being. “He deserves it, he is an extraordinary personsimple, the best person there is, has a little star on his forehead from all of us, “he said.

According to Katia Condos, the actress met Federico Salazar at the house of another journalist. Photo: Instagram

How many children does Federico Salazar have?

Although Federico Salazar He plays a great role as a television host, he has also proven to be a man dedicated to his family. The beloved América TV journalist he has a total of 6 children. Geancarlo Núñez Vélez, Sebastián Salazar Núñez and José María Salazar Núñez are his first three children, the result of his past marriage to Carol Núñez.

Federico Salazar has a large family. Photo: composition LR / diffusion / Twitter

Who is Tilsa Salazar, the eldest daughter of Federico Salazar?

During the delivery of his recognition at the América TV facilities, Federico Salazar was accompanied by his wife Katia Condos and their two daughters, who were publicly presented for the spring time.

The one who stood out in this meeting was Tilsa Salazar, the journalist’s heiress. She is 19 years old and has a fairly close relationship with her parents, as she shows it in her networks. On the TikTok platform, the young woman shares moments of her doing her hobbies: traveling and dancing.

Tilsa Salazar, daughter of Federico Salazar. Photo: Instagram

What does Tilsa, the daughter of Federico Salazar, do?

the young Tilsa Salazar He is a lover of art, acting and dancing. Since she was 15 years old, she was interviewed by “América Espectáculos”, where she gave details of her participation in a play in which she starred. Currently, she is developing as an influencer and is very active on social networks. She shares on digital platforms some of her hobbies such as traveling and dancing.