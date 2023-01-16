Federico Salazar Bustamante He is one of the best-known journalists in our country and is present in the memories of thousands of Peruvians who identify him with the morning show “First editionfrom America TV. Currently, she shares work with Verónica Linares, Rebeca Escribns and Óscar del Portal. Likewise, he is considered one of the most influential figures before the viewing public.

On the other hand, the 62-year-old professional maintains a relationship with Katia Condos. He has six children, the last three are the result of his relationship with the actress. Meanwhile, the older ones were born from his relationship with his ex-partner Carol Núñez. Of that romance, the one who is best known is Sebastián Salazar, who came to host the journalistic Sunday “Cuarto poder”.

Federico Salazar has a large family. Photo: composition LR / diffusion / Twitter

In which program and at what age did you debut on television?

Before I was famous Federico Salazar he worked in a printing press where he packaged newspapers, later he was a proofreader until 1984. the 24 years and with a little more experience gained, he appeared on screens for the first time.

The communicator began his television career in the journalistic program “Pulse” from Panamericana TV. He had a partner with a young Jaime Bayly, with whom he joined as a panelist after the absence of the founder of the space, Alfonso Tealdo.

How many years have you been driving “First Edition”?

Journalist Federico Salazar It is the image of the flagship newscast of “América TV” and started this project with Sol Carreño, who is currently in charge of the Sunday news “Cuarto poder”.

In May 2022, along with Veronica Linares and Rebeca Escribns, celebrated the 29th anniversary of the morning information space. Therefore, this 2023 they will celebrate three decades on the air.