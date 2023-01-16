Palermo – The hunt is now at the hideout. The magistrates of Palermo who have put an end to the thirty-year inaction of the godfather of Castelvetrano, would be about to identify him. What is known is that this morning Messina Denaro reached Palermo starting from Campobello di Mazara, the town of the facilitator who accompanied him to the clinic where he was stopped, Giovanni Luppino, entrepreneur in the olive sector with virtually no criminal record, and Andrea Bonafede the man who lent his identity to the mafia boss, still to be understood whether knowingly or not.

Andrea Bonafede was in fact the alias of the Trapani boss: that’s how he called himself in La Maddalena medical center and he had an identity card with these generalities. But what if it is ascertained that this morning Messina Denaro had left the small town in the Trapani area, where he spent at least the last part of his long hiding? A fundamental question because the search of the boss’s hiding place could reveal very relevant elements for the investigators who, after the sensational story of the failure to search Totò Riina’s hideout, will be careful to discover and sift through the boss’s house.

The area between Campobello and Castelvetrano, town of Messina Denaro, has been beaten inch by inch since this morning. In the searches, the carabinieri also used bulldozers. Another important aspect, still to be explored, is that of the supporters’ network. Besides Luppino, arrested in the act today, and Bonafede, whose position is still being examined by the investigators, who has covered up, favored and financed Messina Denaro’s escape in recent times? Over the years, hundreds of godfather loyalists have ended up in jail for aiding and abetting, including sisters, brothers-in-law and brothers. An investigative strategy, that of making scorched earth around the wanted man, which has borne fruit.

But the complicity goes far beyond the driver and the owner of the identity card. For example, in the well-known Palermo clinic that treated the Scarlet Pimpernel for a year no one knew the true identity of the patient? “We don’t know – said the prosecutor of Palermo Maurizio de Lucia who coordinated the blitz – But we will investigate all the way”. In short, there are many questions to be resolved and on which to investigate now. Questions that for those who have been investigating for years already have answers in part. De Lucia also highlighted in the press conference how it is known that “slices of the bourgeoisie” have been part of the network of abettors for a long time. The magistrates will also investigate excellent complicity.

Who is Giovanni Luppino?

Those who know him describe him as a man of few words. Farmer from a young age, Giovanni Luppino, 59, this morning was driving the car that brought the super fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro to the La Maddalena clinic of Palermo. A new face for the investigators: because Luppino (who has no relation to the prison boss Franco Luppino) had never been involved in anti-mafia operations. An unsuspected clean record who was arrested on charges of aiding and abetting. His main activity was cultivating the land and, in recent years, he had dedicated himself to the trade of the Nocellara del Belìce cultivar olives. A sector that generates millions of euros through storage warehouses in the Campobello di Mazara and Castelvetrano area. And Luppino had become one of the intermediaries between producers and large buyers from Campania.

A sector, that of the olive market, on which the spotlight has often been turned on after the protests of the farmers: the intermediaries, in fact, impose the price to be paid to the producers. Luppino, precisely to increase this new activity, in a suburban area of ​​the cityà had opened a factory still managed today together with his children. A few months older than Luppino, the other figure that emerges in today’s arrest is that of the surveyor Andrea Bonafede of Campobello di Mazara. The fugitive used the identity card issued to this gentleman by the Municipality of Campobello di Mazara in 2016.

“Investigations are underway to ascertain whether it is the authentic or counterfeit document,” the investigators said. Meanwhile the surveyor Bonafede, nephew of the deceased boss Leonardo Bonafede, was heard by the carabinieri at the Campobello barracks and would not have answered the investigators’ questions. For the carabinieri del Ros it will now be necessary to understand the role of both Giovanni Luppino and Bonafede in the hiding of Matteo Messina Denaro.