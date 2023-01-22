The well-known journalist Federico Salazar He became a grandfather and for this reason he traveled to Germany to meet his first grandson, the firstborn of the also communicator Sebastian Salazar and his girlfriend Lisa Infante, who currently reside in Europe. On social networks you can see the presenter of “América noticias: first edition” very happy, carrying and speaking tenderly to the new member of the family: little Mateo.

“I imagine that for him it is something new, it is his first grandson. So, they must be emotions that he did not know he had, ”said the former host of“ Fourth Estate ”to“ You are in all ”, who is obviously happy with the new stage that he is experiencing.

In which TV program did Federico Salazar debut?

The journalist began his television career in the journalistic program “Pulse” from Panamericana TV. Likewise, he had a young Jaime Bayly as a partner, with whom he joined as a panelist after the absence of the space’s founder, Alfonso Tealdo.