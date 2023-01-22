Sunday, January 22, 2023
Sports programming for this Sunday, January 22, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2023
in Sports
Manchester City vs. Everton

European football has an offer for all tastes.

STAR+
6:20 AM Serie A, Sampdoria vs. Udinese.
8 AM Turkey Soccer, Kayserispor vs. Besiktas.
9 AM Premier League, Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton.
9 AM Serie A, Monza vs. Sassuolo.
9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Augsburg.
11 AM Turkey Soccer, Trabzonspor vs. Istanbulspor.
11:20 AM Bundesliga, Borussia M’gladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen.
12:30 AM Greece Soccer, Panathinaikos vs. PAOK.

ESPN2
8:20 a.m. Eredivisie, Feyenoord vs. Ajax.
12:20 AM Soccer of Spain, Barcelona vs. Getafe.

ESPN
11 AM Premier League, Leeds United vs. Brentford.
11:20 a.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester United.
4:30 PM Serie A, Juventus vs. Atalanta.

ESPN Bonus
10 AM Soccer of Spain, Elche vs. Osasuna

CLARO SPORTS
​7:50 PM Mexico Soccer, Pachuca vs. Juarez.

