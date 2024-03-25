Federico Salazarone of the best-known journalists on Peruvian television and who has been America Television, was the protagonist of the news when he suffered a small stumble during the last broadcast of his program. Rebeca Escribens, her set partner and friend, was no stranger to this episode and she worried about him, while she presented one of her notes in the Entertainment block.

What did Rebeca Escribens say to Federico Salazar when she saw that he almost tripped?

In an unexpected turn, while Rebeca Escribns He had just finished presenting his note, he got the shock of his life. She showed concern by placing her hand on her chest, while she said the following:

“Federico, don't do this to me, please. If you fall, what do we do? Like Alvina Ruíz… You get up or I'll get you up. My 'Fede' almost fell for coming to tell me some gossip. Wait for me, wait for me (laughs). Gossip, you are a gossip”, said Rebeca Escribens with humor.

Federico Salazar and the time he was surprised by his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson on América TV

Veronica Linares He used his online platforms to inform his followers about an unexpected visit from Sebastián Salazar, former host of 'Cuarto Poder' and son of Federico, who arrived with his family at the América Televisión studio. The arrival of his son, who had lived abroad, moved Federico Salazar, especially because he carried his grandson in his arms, with great enthusiasm.

Happiness was evident in Federico Salazar when he was reunited with his loved ones, appearing happy and calm to be surrounded by his family. Verónica Linares expressed her enthusiasm at first, commenting on how the presence of the little one touched everyone, including Sebastián, who relived television moments. “I have to teach them. We have received a visit from a little boy who is drooling. There is also Sebastián, remembering the TV. “Federico is dying, he is drooling,” she initially stated. She then showed Federico rushing back to his place, as his grandson kept him glued to him.

How many children does Federico Salazar have and who are their mothers?

Federico Salazar He is the father of a large family. In total, the communicator has six children. His three oldest children come from his previous marriage to Carol Núñez: Geancarlo Núñez Vélez, Sebastián Salazar Núñez, who followed in his father's footsteps in journalism, and José María Salazar Núñez, dedicated to poetry and writing.

After separating from Carol Núñez, Federico Salazar found love again with actress Katia Condos. They married towards the end of 2008 and enjoy a loving marriage. From their union, 3 children have been born: Vasco Salazar, Siena Salazar and Tilsa Salazar.