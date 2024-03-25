As the exit date of the test version, Level-5 also announced that this beta test demo will also be made available on PS4, PS5 and PC, but on these platforms there is not yet a precise date for the test, which will arrive first on Nintendo Switch and subsequently in the other versions.

There beta test demo Of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is coming soon, and will also launch on PS4, PS5 and PC in addition to the already announced Nintendo Switch version, which is scheduled for this week and more precisely for March 28, 2024.

The contents of the beta

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road brings the situations of the anime into a video game

As previously reported, during the beta testing phase players will be able to access online PvP and co-op matches, as well as single-player games and a portion of the story mode, which will be gradually unlocked over time.

In short, it is a gradual introduction into the various game modes and features of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, a video game in development for a considerable amount of time now and which will arrive on multiple platforms compared to what was initially announced.

While waiting for a release date, the PC version on Steam has been confirmed as has the PlayStation version in addition to the initial Nintendo Switch version, and all of these will therefore receive the demo for the beta test, starting this week on the Nintendo console and subsequently on the other platforms.