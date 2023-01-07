The federal government through the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) and the unions of Mexicana de Aviación agreed to purchase various assets of the extinct airline for 816 million 786 thousand 335 pesos.

With the purchase of various commercial and real estate assets, the President’s administration Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will seek to create an airline company run by retired members of the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena).

According to reports, the sale includes 23 brands associated with the company, such as MexicanaLink and MexicanaClick, among others, as well as two real estate, a training center, a building in Guadalajara and a flat in Balderas, with a value of 735 million of pesos.

During the negotiations, the Aviation Pilots Union Association (ASPA), the Aviation Flight Attendants Union Association (ASSA), the National Union of Transport, Transformation, Aviation, Services and Similar Workers (SNTTTASS) and the Association of Retirees, Workers and Former Workers of the Mexican Aviation (AJTEMA).

It should be noted that Mexican Aviation It was the largest airline in Latin America, but in 2010 it stopped operating after mismanagement by its own owner, Gastón Azcárraga, who left the country after the bankruptcy of the airline.

Eduardo Barrera, president of the Mexicana de Aviación delegation in the Union Association of Aviation Pilots of Mexico He explained that the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation will be the one that buys the assets of Mexicana and the one in charge of informing the unions when the contract of sale of the same will be ready.

It is worth mentioning that the purchase proposal was presented by Luisa María Alcalde Luján, Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS), to the airline workers, who have been on strike for 12 years.

Next Monday, the federal government will lift the awards that were in force in favor of the airline workers.

Once the legal obstacles have been eliminated, the purchase-sale agreement will take effect and the federal administration will agree with the unions on the date for dispersing the resources.