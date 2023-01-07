This year will be very important for fans of Nintendogiven that the film will be released in April Super Mario, animated tape that has already released a couple of advances on the networks. And now, a rumor arises that indicates that Zelda would be receiving the same treatment with Illumination Studioscompany that is creating the film of Mario.

This information from Giant Freakin Robot, means that ensures to have reliable sources that put the project as a possible reality. It is said that the informants predicted at the time the departure of henry cavill with the role of Supermanas well as the return of Hugh Jackman What Wolverinegiven that the actor will have his interpretation for deadpool 3.

The movie of Zelda It is something that perhaps would make sense, given that the saga has increased in popularity since Breath of the Wild, making every game released on switches be a sales breaker that reaches less than a million units sold. It is estimated that also Tears of the Kingdom surpass the first part and thus many projects are launched.

However, all this information is just rumors, so it should be taken with a grain of salt, as the environment of hollywood It is most unpredictable compared to video games. The clearest example was the myth of the live action series of the same franchise, which in the end was totally denied by the Japanese company.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It would be amazing to have a 3D animated Zelda movie, but the Toon Link look would be just right for a movie. However, that may make people angry, as many like the Link with the realistic tone better.