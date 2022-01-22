West Ham

West Ham is being one of the great appearances of the course in the Premier League. They are fourth, and visit Old Trafford with a two-point lead over United. Fornals, the former Málaga and Villarreal player, is a key player in a project where Lanzini is shining. Today, a substantial test.

Ace to follow: Bowen. Live a moment in a spectacular way. He has four goals in the last three games and today he hopes to continue his good run.