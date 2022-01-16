Dhe drama about the world’s best tennis player has come to an end: Novak Djokovic has to leave Australia immediately. Three federal judges in Australia on Sunday night upheld Immigration Secretary Alex Hawke’s visa revocation, dismissing the appeal.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Read F+ now for free for 30 days and get access to all articles on FAZ.NET. READ F+ NOW



Christopher Hein Business correspondent for South Asia/Pacific based in Singapore.

The number one in the world rankings was “extremely disappointed” in a prepared statement shortly after the verdict. He continued: “I’m uncomfortable that the focus has been on me for the past few weeks and I hope that now we can all focus on the game and the tournament that I love.” He will now with the authorities work together with a view to his departure. After a six-day review by the minister on Friday evening (local time), Djokovic lost his entry visa to Australia for the second time.

“It is not our role to decide whether the Executive’s decision was wise,” Chief Justice James Allsop said. It was all about checking whether she had broken any laws – she didn’t. The minister’s decision and the confirmation by the judges are likely to have major consequences. It can no longer be contested. The court initially gave no reasons for its verdict. They will only be submitted in writing in the next few days.

“He has become an anti-vaccination icon”

Djokovic had again spent the night before the final judge’s decision in the Park Hotel asylum seeker center, then followed the hearing from Sunday morning from his lawyers’ office in Melbourne. He had been held in the center from the time he entered the country early Thursday morning last week until Monday.

After a judge sharply criticized his treatment by the border guards, the visa withdrawal was initially lifted and the 34-year-old tennis star was able to train. At the Australian Open, which begins this Monday, he wanted to defend his title with a tenth win, making him the first player to win 21 Grand Slam tournament titles.

Immigration Minister Hawke had warned in advance of the uproar. Australia, where around 93 percent of people are vaccinated, is currently being hit by an omicron wave. The confirmation of Hawkes’ decision brings momentum to the Conservative government around Prime Minister Scott Morrison. She can use him because there will be elections by the end of May. After a course change, Morrison decided relatively early on to expel Djokovic when he said: “Rules are rules”.

The government lawyer, Stephen Lloyd, addressed the role of sports stars as advertising figures in the morning: “People use high-level athletes to spread ideas and promote their concerns.” That also applies to Djokovic, of course: “He’s on many Levels a role model, a role model. His stay in Australia makes people aware of his anti-vaccination stance – it would pose a risk to the health of Australians,” the lawyer said, referring to a visa. “This view stems not only from his comments but also from the fact that he remains unvaccinated to date. And that is his own decision.”

He later added: “He has become an icon for opponents of vaccination.” The tennis star’s views on the subject of corona and vaccinations are dangerous for the country and its people – also in view of the omicron wave. Because Djokovic, for example, also “ignored protection against the transmission of Corona – for example when he took off a mask during an interview, although he was infected”. Lloyd was referring to an incident in Belgrade in December, for which Djokovic apologized midweek.

It is now unclear how – probably after the tournament – the special permits issued to members of the tennis entourage in coordination with the association and tournament organizer Tennis Australia after a double medical examination will be evaluated; the organizer in Melbourne will therefore still have to answer questions. Just like the state government of Victoria, which got caught between the fronts. Melbourne, where the tournament takes place, is in the state of Victoria.

The Czech Renata Voráčová, who was arrested in Australia after a week at liberty and was then flown out of the deportation center within hours, wants to have claims for damages checked. Also, after the statements of the past few days, a clear headwind from Serbia up to its state and government leadership is to be expected.