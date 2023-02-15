Dhe photo is deceptive. In the picture, a man is holding a girl, both are smiling – a beautiful moment between father and daughter. But most of the time things were anything but harmonious between the man, the girl and her brother, at least that’s how the girl’s mother describes it when she is questioned as a witness in the courtroom of the Hanau Regional Court.

The photo is shown on a screen above the judges’ table. The children were afraid of their father, emphasizes the 38-year-old woman several times. The man in the photo is sitting a few meters away from her in the defendant’s place. In the process, the 47-year-old Indian Jit S. has to answer for the murder of his two children.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the reason for the crime was the man’s anger that the woman had separated from him and moved out with the children. According to the investigation, the defendant was waiting near his former wife’s home one morning in May last year and watched her leave for work early in the morning. Then he timed the moment when the children wanted to leave the apartment to go to school, according to the indictment.

The man pushed her back into the apartment and cut her seven-year-old daughter’s neck, fatally injuring her. The eleven-year-old son panicked at the sight and jumped from the balcony on the ninth floor of the house in downtown Hanau. He died later in hospital. Earlier in the trial, the defendant admitted to being responsible for the deaths of his children, but without giving details.







Father was reluctant to bring his family to Germany

The mother of the children killed will be questioned for the second time on Wednesday. The couple got married in India in 2008, but did not initially live there together. At that time the husband lived in Greece, later in Germany. The wife came there first, the two children who had been born in the meantime stayed with their grandparents in India until they finally also came to Germany and the family lived together in Hanau in the apartment where the crime happened.

The husband was not very interested in bringing his family to Europe, as the mother reports. Only at her request did he catch up with her. When she then wished to bring the children to Germany as well, her husband at the time only reluctantly took care of it.







When the daughter and son finally arrived in Germany, their father received them without any welcome gifts. When living together, the family was not happy because the man had met the offspring in a frightening way. The father had also become violent again and again, towards her and the children. That’s why she broke up.

After the separation, the daughter and son felt like they were freed from prison, and the boy in particular really thrived without his father, says the mother. However, the two were still afraid of their father and did not want to meet him. The presiding judge Mirko Schulte asks why the husband reacted so violently to the separation when he was not very interested in living with his family.

The woman’s statement sounds as if the woman and children were more of a nuisance to the man. The mother of the children cannot resolve this contradiction. When the judge repeatedly asked “why” the crime, the woman spoke of the man’s stubbornness and anger.