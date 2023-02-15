There are records of 9 deaths and 16 suspects; Cameroon reported that it is assessing 2 suspected cases of infection with the virus

WHO (World Health Organization) confirmed on monday (13.feb.2023) the 1st outbreak of marburg virus disease, of the same ebola family, in equatorial guinea, a country in central africa. According to the organization, so far, 9 deaths and 16 suspected cases with symptoms such as fever, fatigue, vomiting with blood and diarrhea have been confirmed in the country.

Also on Monday, an official from Cameroon, a country that borders Equatorial Guinea, reported that there are 2 suspected cases of the disease under observation. “They are two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, who have no travel history to places affected by the virus in Equatorial Guinea”said Robert Mathurin Bidjang according to CNN.

After the deaths in Equatorial Guinea, the province of Kie Ntem, where the people who were infected lived, issued an alert on February 7 warning of the case. So, health authorities in the country sent samples to a reference laboratory in Senegal to identify the cause of death. One of them tested positive for Marburg virus.

According to the WHO, there is no vaccine or approved treatment against marburg. However, there are palliative care such as rehydration and treatment of specific symptoms.

In the statement, the organization warns that the virus causes hemorrhagic fever and has a mortality rate that can reach 88%.

Transmission to humans is through contact with fruit bats and is spread by exchanging body fluids, in addition to touching infected surfaces and materials.

according to one announcement from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Africa, the source of the outbreak “it is still unclear and the results of the genome sequencing are still pending”.