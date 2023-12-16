After leaving the psychiatric wing of the hospital where he was admitted in 2017 due to a psychotic break, Ángel Martín had to completely rebuild himself. If that experience was recorded in the book 'In case the voices return', the effort to avoid experiencing a similar episode is recounted in 'Behind the noise' (Planeta), a book that is a “hello, come, I'll ask you a question.” guided tour of how to manage things in case it is of any use to you. Because Martín, above all, intends that his testimony, as direct and sincere as it is lacking in victimhood, is useful to other people in the same situation, that it is a “book that helps you.” Meanwhile, the comedian continues with his 'Morning news to save time' and the tour of his monologue 'Punto para los locos'. «The key is not in knowing what you want to be. The key is knowing why you want to be. Because discovering that why will help you eliminate a lot of noise,” writes Martín. He has managed to eliminate a lot of noise. He continues in this.

-Sunday vermouth is a way to get behind the noise.

-Almost always he catches me on tour, and since I'm with my repre and someone from the team, we take the opportunity to walk around and end up sitting somewhere having a drink. It is a very intimate and entertaining moment with people with whom I am very comfortable, disconnecting from work, enjoying a new city and telling anecdotes from the previous day. Obviously, that keeps you behind the noise.

-He dedicates his book to “those of us who, from time to time, don't even know where to start.”

-Yes, because there are things that you have very well located or that you know how to manage, but, suddenly, something happens and you once again have that feeling of how do I face this change now? That is the intention with which I have written the book.

-It's scary to face those changes. In fact, you write that “no monster is more powerful and greater than fear.”

-The great power of fear is the uncertainty of what is going to happen. When you make a decision you don't know what's behind it. It's like the contests where they tell you “choose door one, two or three” and you have to choose blindly. Then, fear appears saying, but what if everything is worse than what there is right now? But what if everything is better? It is unfair to measure only one side without measuring the other. So it is true that fear has much more power than any other emotion.

-After going through what he went through, he says that he is a better person now.

-Yes Yes. There is a big difference between building a life without thinking very well about the decisions you are making and starting to build with many things in mind. So, that whole exercise of putting yourself in the shoes of the person in front of you so that they don't end up paying for your shitty day makes you a different person, of course. Furthermore, if you make decisions knowing why, when something happens or breaks or doesn't work, you have been so attentive that the management of things is very different, and you become someone more patient and calm. It's a little better, it's a lot better, I'm not going to lie to you.

-And now that we are at Christmas, where being happy is almost mandatory, what do we do?

-Let everyone live it as they want. Just because there are people who have decided that Christmas has to be a time of I don't know what doesn't mean you have to share that idea. I don't hate Christmas, but I'm also not that person who is much happier at Christmas than on a Tuesday: if you manage to surround yourself with the people you love you can have a little bit of Christmas on a Tuesday morning. It is important that everyone begins to understand what Christmas is for them and, above all, that others accept that decision, that you can tell someone, hey, this Christmas I'm going to spend it with other people, or I'm going to stay in my house watching a movie.

-But there is a certain pressure to be cheerful and happy.

-I recognize that I have taken that pressure off myself.

-Has done a thorough cleaning.

-Be careful, I keep screwing up on things that aren't even half normal. But at least when I screw up I sit on the couch for a moment and say, “Oh, okay, I didn't fucking take this into account. Well, next time I will take it into account.

-Every morning he says goodbye to his news program with “I love you.” It's disconcerting to hear that from someone who doesn't know you.

-But I tell it to someone who is watching what I do, so there is a very great feeling of gratitude. When I worked in television I realized that I had never returned that gratitude. Therefore, being aware that your projects are sustained because you dedicate yourself to something that depends on people sharing it, I realized that I owed a fairly big 'thank you' for quite a few years.

-There will be people who are the only “I love you” that you hear.

-A girl told me in a signing just that: “I don't know if you are aware that there are people who, throughout the day, the only one I love you who listens to is that one”, and it blew my mind because I had never thought about it. I understand the confusion, but if you dedicate two minutes of your time to me when it seems that no one has any time to dedicate to the other, it's holy! Well, thank you very much.