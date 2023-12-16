Jessica Newton He is accompanying his daughter Cassandra Sánchez in all the preparations for her wedding together with the singer Deyvis Orosco, which will take place in the coming days. In that framework, the director of Miss Peru He was by the young woman's side in one of the most special moments: choosing the wedding dress. On social networks, the precise moment between mother and daughter was shared that has captivated dozens of users and here we tell you all the details.

How was Cassandra's dress fitting?

Last Friday, December 15, cassandra She shared some excerpts from her wedding dress fitting on her Instagram account and reposted some photos that her friends who accompanied her had taken. Among the participants were the current miss Peru 2023, Camila Escribns; Miss Grand Peru 2018, Andrea Moberg; and her mother, Jessica Newton.

The event took place in the exclusive studio of the designer Cinthia Vigil and at one point during the presentation Jessica Newton could be seen reacting to her daughter's departure in her wedding dress. Although Cassandra could not be seen directly in the video shot because they are trying to keep the dress she will wear at her wedding in reserve, the director of Miss Peru could be seen putting her hand on her face for what shocked she was.

The businesswoman was left speechless and, minutes later, confirmed through a comment that at that precise moment she cried when she saw her heiress dressed as a bride: “How wonderful it is to cry with happiness”.

Jessica Newton accompanied Cassandra in her wedding dress fitting. Photo: Instagram screenshot

When will Cassandra and Deyvis Orosco get married?

Although Magaly was the first to confirm the wedding date, Deyvis Orosco himself was in charge of revealing on his Instagram account the day they will unite their lives in marriage through an emotional video.

The leader of the renowned Nectar Group published a clip in which you could see significant moments in the couple's life, from their childhood to the present, creating a visual narrative that culminated with the revelation of the long-awaited day: December 21. After that, both received congratulations from several celebrities and from then on they did not hesitate to share all the details of their wedding preparations.