Horner in the eye of the storm

Any reference to the Red Bull team at this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix struggles to separate what is happening on the track from the storm which is overwhelming the team principal Christian Horner. After receiving the acquittal from the company's internal investigation, the English manager certainly did not expect the low blow of the dissemination of an archive to insiders and leading figures in the paddock, with the aim of discrediting him interior of the Circus.

The words of Max Verstappen

During the press conference reserved for the top three in the qualifications, a Max Verstappen it was asked: “Do you still have faith in Christian Horner's leadership?”.

The Dutchman did not hold back: “When I look at how Christian operates within the team, I see that he is an incredible leaderthe. So absolutely yes. From the point of view of results you cannot doubt it in the slightest.

Personally I talk to Christian a lot and of course, throughout the weekend here, he is dedicating himself completely to the team. It's probably a little distracted, but as I said before our focus is entirely on performance“. Verstappen then underlined: “The rest are not things that concern us, we are not particularly involved in them. We get paid to do our job and that's what we're doing.”