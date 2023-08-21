Fear and terror in California, earthquake of magnitude 5.1

While struggling with Hurricane HilarySouthern California was hit by a earthquake of magnitude 5.1. This was announced by the US Geological Survey. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Ojai, between Santa Barbara and Ventura, and occurred along the Sisar fault.

There were no immediate reports of damage, the Ventura County Sheriff said in a social media post. County aviation units reported no damage after flying over the Lake Casitas and Matilija dams and the city of Ojai.

There shock it was felt throughout Los Angeles and surrounding communities. There were no reports of injuries or structural damage, according to the city fire department. Rescue units at all 106 stations are in “earthquake mode” and are surveying their areas, looking for damage to power lines, transportation infrastructure, apartment blocks and large collection sites.

