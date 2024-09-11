After being among the teams that showed the most significant signs of growth during Season 10, Nissan has significant ambitions for the future, starting next season, when the Gen 3 Evo will debut and will line up at the starting line with a new line-up, made up of the returning Norman Nato and the confirmed Oliver Rowland.

An important step for a team that, despite having a long history in Formula E, has actually only been under Nissan’s management for a few years, with targeted additions both in terms of personnel and structures. Also for this reason the Gen 3 Evo, with which there will be the chance to also homologate a new Powertrain with hardware revisions, is seen as an opportunity to take that further step to definitively enter the fight for the world championships.

Nissan had already proposed itself as one of the leading teams during the last season, especially with Oliver Rowland, who had arrived at the last appointment in London still mathematically in the fight for the drivers’ title despite having missed the double stage in Portland due to physical discomfort. The world championship dream, in a season that was played above all on the consistency of performance, was therefore not that far away.

Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04 Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Now the goal is to continue on this path of growth and try to take that next step, which does not only involve the car or the strengthening of operations on the track, but also the drivers. For Season 11, in fact, Nissan has chosen to renew part of its line-up by focusing on a pair with great experience and maturity to give new life to those that are legitimate ambitions: alongside the confirmed Rowland, Norman Nato will return, with the latter replacing Sacha Fenestraz.

After much deliberation, the Japanese brand has in fact decided not to renew with the Argentine driver, who has unfortunately had a difficult season with few top ten finishes, taking advantage of the market opportunities to hire Nato, who is leaving the Andretti team. For the Frenchman, it is actually a return, because he had already worked with Nissan in 2023, at the dawn of Gen 3.

“I’m really happy to be back with the team. We ended Season 9 with some positive results and I want to pick up where we left off. Our goal will be to do well straight away, so knowing the car and the team will be helpful,” said Nato when announcing his return to the Japanese brand.

“It will be interesting to see how the car has improved, and the objective is clear. We want to win races and titles. Finally, I wish Sacha all the best, he is a great guy and it is never easy to replace someone you have previously teamed up with. I am sure we will be racing together again very soon,” added the Frenchman.

Nato will rejoin Nissan in place of Fenestraz: the two were teammates in 2023 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

While it is clear that in this way Nissan once again includes in its ranks a good driver who can potentially guarantee a greater amount of points, a fundamental aspect if Nissan’s intention is to take a step forward also in the constructors’ championship, on the other hand the choice is also closely linked to the fact of having already worked with the Frenchman, knowing his characteristics and potential. An advantage not to be overlooked, both for the driver and for the team. Furthermore, this could also represent a bridging solution in the event that some of the top drivers whose contracts are expiring decide to change teams at the end of next year.

“We have refreshed our line-up by welcoming Nato, who brings with him a wealth of experience and strong performances. He knows the team well and has shown his talent when he has raced with us. His feedback and insights are invaluable and he knows how to help develop a car, so we are delighted to have him back with us,” said Nissan Team Principal Tommaso Volpe.

“Rowland has had a fantastic 2010 season and we are confident he can continue to achieve this level. We believe Nato and Rowland will form a strong team pairing, both of whom are great team players and will do their best to help us improve over the coming year. At the same time, although it was not an easy decision, we must say goodbye to Fenestraz. He has been a key part of the creation and development of the Nissan team, we thank him for his hard work and his always positive attitude, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

The goals and ambitions are important, also because behind the scenes, the indications on the development of the new Powertrain have given interesting indications and the team expects a step forward on this front. While waiting to return to the track for the official tests that will take place in Valencia in the first week of November, the Japanese team is continuing its private testing program, recently lapping on the Varano circuit near the Dallara headquarters, which deals with the creation of the standard chassis for the Gen 3 Evo.