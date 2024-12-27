The singer Dua Lipa You could close a year full of success on a professional level with good news in your personal life. Who in the last twelve months has completed the first leg of his ‘Radical Optimism’ world tour passing through Asia and Europe, and has also released for his fans an album of his ‘hits’ sung live and accompanied by a symphony orchestra, seems that she has found the love of her life and would be willing to say “yes, I do” in the future. Following a clear clue, the British media suggest that the singer had gotten engaged in recent days to her partner, the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ singer. Callum Turner.

According to a close source, «Dua has had one of the best years of her professional career and this commitment is the icing on the cake. “Callum has been a great support to her and together they make a wonderful couple.” The two began their relationship at the beginning of 2024 and, after trying to keep it secret, at the end of January they were seen in public at a party after the premiere of a series. Afterwards, the lovers traveled to Ibiza, the cameras captured their accomplices and their reappearance at the Glastonbury Festival denoted that they were serious.

According to the artist, having found the right relationship has meant for her the possibility of overcoming the insecurities she has carried from the past. «With each relationship you learn more about yourself, about what you need and what you are willing to give. It’s important to find someone who values ​​your non-negotiables and builds something solid with you,” Dua declared about love in an interview for ‘Rolling Stone’. Now, a publication on social networks in which she appears wearing a ring on her ring finger has sparked rumors among her followers that both boyfriends have taken another step in their relationship by getting engaged.

Although the protagonists have not made an official statement to affirm or deny the news, the British media already date the exact moment in which the performer asked the singer to marry him. According to the press, Callum would have chosen Christmas Day to propose and Dua Lipa would not have hesitated for a second to say yes. «They are in love and have appeared very happy in front of their friends, after Callum dared to ask the question. “They love each other very much and know that this is forever,” a possible close friend of the couple told ‘The Sun’.









To put the finishing touch to their year of love, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner would be preparing a party in London to celebrate New Year’s Eve in which they intend to say goodbye to the year, welcome the new one and announce their engagement to their friends. According to ‘The Sun’, for the singer the party would be the “event of the year, the most talked about of the season.” Celebrities such as Harry Styles, Emma Watson either Bella Hadid. “They have invited all their close friends and family to kick off this exciting new chapter in their lives,” the source stated.