As was to be expected, Yesterday’s PS5 Pro presentation was literally scanned by the internet which did not fail to underline some disconcerting elements, in particular those concerning the visual quality of the games shown. For example, in one case a comparison was made between Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Tree Shadows which, at least according to the video, look better on PS5, with the game set to quality mode.

A fair comparison

The journalist Paul Tassi resumed the comparison and highlighted an interesting point, that is, that normally going to evaluate details of this kind, completely irrelevant to the gameplay, would be seen as a form of excessive punctiliousness, but “considering that Sony made this the justification for the entire existence of the PS5 Pro.I think it is right to underline them.”

Tassi wanted to say that the presentation of the new console, with a not indifferent price (800 euros base, 950 fully accessorized with optical reader and vertical stand) was precisely focused on the greater power of the machine and its ability to improve the visual rendering and performance of games, so seeing that in some cases better results are obtained on a smooth PS5 could be disconcerting for many people.

That said, the actual results will have to be verified game by game. But even the prospect of having to use a magnifying glass to evaluate them makes it clear that we are faced with an operation aimed at cater only to a specific audience of ultra-passionate moneyed people.