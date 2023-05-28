Oliver Rowland’s career in Formula E has been full of ups and downs, starting from the particular ways in which he entered the category, as a last second replacement for Alex Albon, who after making an agreement with Nissan had then chosen to disengage by the Japanese company to accept Toro Rosso’s offer in Formula 1.

Following his stint with Nissan, the Briton joined Mahindra for the 2021-2022 season and scored a podium finish in Seoul, but has had a particularly difficult start to the championship this year, largely due to the team’s uncompetitive package. Indiana. He managed just two points finishes all year, including sixth place in Hyderabad and tenth in the opening race of the Berlin E-Prix, for a total of nine points.

Unfortunately, in the last round in Monaco Rowland suffered a contusion to his hand, which would have forced him to miss the next round in Jakarta. The real news, however, is that Mahindra has confirmed it has reached a “mutual agreement” with Rowland that he will miss the remaining seven races of the season, starting with next weekend’s double round.

Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

A complete breakdown for which Mahindra had to run for cover identified a new driver who could take Rowland’s place immediately. The choice fell on Roberto Mehri, who had already participated in the Rookie Test in Berlin a few weeks ago, an aspect not to be overlooked because he won’t face the weekend completely in the dark, even if it will still be his official debut in the electric category. Among others, Jehan Daruvala, the team’s reserve driver, had also been tested, but the Indian is currently involved in Formula 2 and will race in Spain at Barcelona next weekend.

“It is a great honor for me to participate and represent Mahindra Racing for the Jakarta races,” Mehri said at the announcement.

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and I am determined to make the most of it. I had the chance to drive the M9Electro during the rookie test in Berlin, but Formula E is very different from all the other series I have raced in, so the learning curve will be steep. But I feel ready, enthusiastic and up to the challenge.”

Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The team has not yet confirmed whether Mehri will participate in all the remaining races of the season or if his commitment will be limited only to the Indonesian round. Mahindra Racing Chief Executive Officer Frederic Bertrand added: “We are delighted to welcome Roberto to the Mahindra Racing team.

“Roberto has impressive experience in top-level racing and a good track record in the major championships. He rode with us at the Rookie Test in Berlin last month and we understood that he had the potential to become a great asset to the Mahindra Racing team.” .

“It’s not easy to make a jump mid-season, but Roberto has experience working with the team, so I’m sure he’ll fit right into the team.”