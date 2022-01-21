Home page politics

Gas is necessary to ensure the power supply, argues the FDP © dpa

The deputy leader of the FDP parliamentary group, Lukas Köhler, is clearly in favor of classifying gas as a sustainable investment at EU level.

Berlin – “Investments in gas are sustainable if the switch to climate-friendly hydrogen is ensured in the long term,” said Köhler on Friday of the German Press Agency. Germany is “well advised to distinguish between gas and nuclear energy”. The inclusion of gas in the so-called EU taxonomy is also a question of security of supply in Germany. “The security of supply cannot be guaranteed without a massive expansion of gas-fired power plants,” said Köhler.

In addition, the FPD politician warned of a revival of lignite if the new sustainability seal for gas-fired power plants does not prevail at EU level. “Poor framework conditions for the necessary investments in gas-fired power plants would be an economic stimulus program for lignite,” he explained. Consequently, from his point of view, the federal government’s plan to phase out coal-fired power generation before 2038 would also be at risk. “Without gas in the taxonomy, there will be no exit from coal by 2030,” said Köhler.

The background to the discussion is the controversial proposal by the EU Commission, which envisages that gas and nuclear power plants should in future be classified as “green” investments under certain conditions (taxonomy). Both the classification of gas and the classification of nuclear energy as “clean” forms of energy is controversial among the EU countries. The member states can comment on this until midnight on Friday. According to the Federal Government, Germany’s statement is still in progress. Regarding the content, it was said in advance that Germany would reaffirm its rejection of the EU plans for nuclear power.

Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) had previously criticized the classification of gas and nuclear energy as sustainable investments. “I am convinced that classification as sustainable in the taxonomy is not necessary for either natural gas or nuclear power,” Lemke told the German Press Agency. (dpa)