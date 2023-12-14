Fazzolari: “The referendum doesn't scare us”

The current edition of Atreju kicked off today in Rome, and during an interview granted to the “Voice of the Patriot” in the context of the event, Giovanbattista Fazzolari shared some statements regarding the political objectives of the government led by Meloni for 2024.

Fazzolari underlines the importance of the reforms: “We have taken a commitment with millions of Italians: implement a reform that allows voters to directly choose who they want to be governed by, which gives stability to governments legitimized by the vote and stamps out the bad practices of executives resulting from palace plots. This is what we have done with this proposal for constitutional reform,” he explains. “It is a proposal that provides for the direct election of the Prime Minister and an anti-reversal rule that also prevents the arrival of new technical governments. It doesn't surprise me that this doesn't please the Democratic Party at all and all those who in recent years have governed to the detriment of the popular will. We would be very happy if 2/3 of the parliamentary votes were reached to approve the reform, but we are not scared nor would we honestly mind the idea of ​​asking Italians what they think about it. And I don't envy at all those who, during a possible referendum campaign, will find themselves having to defend the possibility of continuing to make agreements in defiance of popular sovereignty.”

Pnrr: in 2024: “We will continue to work for its timely implementation”

“The priorities for next year are those in which we asked the Italians for their trust and represent the fulcrum of the maneuver. We will therefore continue to support medium-low incomes, businesses and work, promoting the best conditions for sustained and lasting economic growth. And also support for families, birth rates and female employment, through interdependent and complementary interventions with a strong social as well as economic impact. We will continue to work for an effective and timely implementation of the Pnrr, also in light of the green light received from Brussels for the revision proposal presented by the government. A very important success for Italy, which proved wrong those who claimed it was “impossible” and even “crazy” to change it. We will move forward with the implementation of the fiscal delegation, already started with some decrees in recent weeks”. “We want to give Italy” – assures Fazzolari – “a tax revolution that has been awaited for decades, focused on simplification, on a fairer and more collaborative relationship with citizens and businesses, on the progressive reduction of tax pressure, without obviously ever lowering our guard on the tax evasion front. Then there are the issues of security, immigration, the various international dossiers: in answering I realize that the question is really complicated because we are working hard on many fronts.”

READ ALSO: “So say it if you are a Putin supporter”. FdI, Fazzolari blurts out and warns the League

Subscribe to the newsletter

