VBefore FC Schalke 04’s Bundesliga game at Union Berlin this Sunday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN), more than 100 supporters violently attacked members of the Schalke fan scene. Shortly before their planned departure for Berlin with several coaches, the group consisting of several hundred people, which, according to FAZ information, consisted largely of the organized fan scene, was attacked by hostile ultras and hooligans, according to the Gelsenkirchen police.

At least four people were seriously injured, and a bus driver was among the injured. “Rescue workers treated the injured at the scene. They were then taken to a hospital for inpatient treatment,” the police said.

Police are investigating aggravated assault

The three-digit number of attackers were apparently members of the Borussia Dortmund and Rot-Weiss Essen fan scenes, who have a pronounced rivalry with the Schalke supporters and who apparently had arranged to meet for this attack. By the time police arrived, the attackers had moved away from the scene of the mass brawl, which used baseball bats and other striking tools. Investigations into breaches of the peace and dangerous bodily harm had been started, emphasized the law enforcement officers, who were deployed early in the morning “due to numerous emergency calls”.

The robbery happened at 6:22 a.m. how on videos on social media can be seen, which shows, among other things, numerous fleeing people, the Schalke Ultras were apparently surprised. It is therefore also determined to what extent the attack was planned, said a police spokesman. It is rather unlikely that around 100 violent people would meet by chance in a commercial area on a Sunday morning. According to FAZ information, the reason for the violent action could have been a provocation by Schalke supporters towards the fans from Essen during a Bundesliga game at the end of January.

FC Schalke reacted a little later with a statement. “Schalke 04 condemns, as stated in the mission statement, any form of violence and wishes the injured a full recovery.” According to the traditional club, the buses with the fans left for Berlin despite the attack. The supporters wanted to support their team despite the events at the Köpenickers.