Being a motorcycling legend is something reserved only for those champions who mark an era and Marc Marquez has undoubtedly earned this place in history. For this reason, Prime Video has decided to make a documentary entitled “Marc Marquez, ALL IN”, which tells the story of how the Spaniard had to recover from all his injuries until returning to the premier class after four operations.

For the premiere, one of Spain’s most important roads was closed to pay homage to the eight-time world champion, Madrid’s Gran Vía, where he got on his Honda to delight everyone present with wheelies and revs.

Clad in overalls and helmet, the Catalan made the rounds of the famous area of ​​the capital several times and thanked all who came to see him, kneeling to show his respect for all those who support him each race weekend.

“The important thing is that we enjoy the day and I thank you for being here. Thanks to Red Bull and Prime Video, and above all I hope you enjoy the documentary, I think that as bikers you will see another side. Another side of the sporty, that who suffers, but who seeks victory, which is what we all want,” the rider from Cervera said into the microphone to all his fans.

Furthermore, Marc celebrated his 30th birthday in Madrid in front of all the fans, who sang him a song to wish him a good season in pursuit of his seventh MotoGP crown (which would be his ninth), which has eluded him since 2019 , when he took twelve victories and finished on the podium in every race, except in the Grand Prix of the Americas, when he crashed on lap eight while in a solo breakaway.

It is not the first time that the Spanish capital has been closed to pay tribute to a legend, as an event was held in November 2021 where Carlos Sainz presented the series in which he reportedly recounted his participation in the Dakar with Audi.