Miguel Araujo (‘3), Ole Romeny (’64) and Rui Jorge Monteiro Mendes (’80) scored the goals for the team of trainer Dick Lukkien at the Oude Meerdijk tonight. FC Emmen is therefore now ten points above number three FC Eindhoven, which did beat Almere City (3-1) and passed Excelsior. The team of trainer Marinus Dijkhuizen painfully lost 1-4 to Telstar tonight in Rotterdam and can therefore almost certainly forget about direct promotion. ADO Den Haag (first period winner) and Excelsior (second period winner) will play the play-offs for promotion in May.

FC Emmen will play the away match at FC Dordrecht next Friday, where direct promotion is already a fact if they win. FC Volendam is also heading for direct promotion as number two, although the gap with FC Eindhoven is only four points. Wim Jonk’s team won 3-1 against De Graafschap tonight.