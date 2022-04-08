Odessa had been spared the war until the missile attacks that began on Sunday (3) and lasted throughout the week.| Photo: Luis Kawaguti

The sound of a cruise missile hitting the surface in the distance is reminiscent of the very rapid passage of a jet plane, followed by a muffled explosion. Everything lasts little more than a second. It is as if the sky had suffered an abrupt cut and then recovered.

I had heard the sound of artillery shells falling in other conflicts, but never the sound of a strategic missile. I was awakened at 6 am on a Sunday, April 3rd, by a series of them falling over the city of Odessa. After the first explosion, it was possible to hear the fire of anti-aircraft artillery in the distance.

The hotel room’s glass windows vibrated. In the deserted streets, the sounds of startled birds and the blare of air raid sirens announced what was already obvious to every citizen. I imagined that the Russians’ target would be a fuel depot – as I had witnessed two such attacks in Lviv and Lutsk days before.

Odessa is one of the main Ukrainian ports and is home to navy ships and a considerable fishing fleet. After the initial Russian offensive, only that port and that of Mykolaiv remain in Ukrainian hands.

The city is also a major petrochemical hub, with refineries, fertilizer and paint factories. At the time of the attack, it was impossible to know what the Russians were targeting. A main column of smoke could be seen leaving the harbor area and spreading out and forming a huge black cloud.

I went out on foot through the streets, looking for the places where the missiles landed. It was my second day in Odessa. I had read that it was an elegant city that breathed culture, with its museums, theaters, opera and ballet built in the early 19th century, as well as trendy 21st century restaurants and cafes.

But this morning, it was a ghost town, with streets blocked by anti-tank obstacles and large barricades set up everywhere. I couldn’t see statues, obelisks and monuments – as today they are all hidden under huge piles of sandbags, placed for cultural heritage protection.

Before the war, the city was a very popular resort, filled with luxury buildings and hotels. The day before, I had tried to get closer to the beach, but I was warned by local traders: “Don’t even think about stepping on the sand, because it’s all mined to welcome the Russians. Two people have already been there and accidentally blew it up in the last few days.”

Not knowing the geography of the city, he used a map on his cell phone to try to guess where the missiles had landed. Advancing through the streets, he began to think that the target of the attack might be the port.

In my heart, in addition to hoping that those missiles hadn’t hit residential buildings and injured or killed people, I also wished they had spared the grandiose Boulevard staircase, or Potemkin staircase (which became known as such for a classic scene from the movie “The Battleship Potemkin”. ”, by Sergei Eisenstein). The 1837 work connects the port to the city’s plateau – which I have not yet had the opportunity to visit.

After 40 minutes of walking, I reached a hill and the targets became clear: at least four columns of black smoke could be seen rising from large fuel storage facilities. The observation point was privileged and in a few minutes I found my friends Leo and Jessica, from the Associated Press, journalists I was used to meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

Russia later claimed that it had bombed a refinery and three fuel depots. The sites are said to be being used to supply fuel to Ukrainian troops on the Mykolaiv front, 130 kilometers east of Odessa. Within hours, gigantic lines of cars formed at gas stations in the city.

In the early hours of the war, which began on February 24, Russian troops left the Crimean peninsula – which had been annexed by Russia in 2014 – and the breakaway province of Donetsk, with the aim of taking the main cities on the Ukrainian coast.

Kherson, where the sources of water for the Crimea are located, fell with virtually no resistance. Then came the ports of Berdiansk, numerous small coastal towns and Mariupol – which still resists Russian attacks but has had 80% of its buildings destroyed.

According to British and American intelligence sources, the Russians’ objective would be to conquer the entire coast, to leave Ukraine landlocked. The result would be that Russia would gain warm ports (which do not freeze in winter) of great strategic importance. Ukraine, in turn, would have to direct its international trade to the dry borders to the west (Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania) and to the channel of the Danube River.

Without its ports, it would greatly increase Ukraine’s chance of becoming a failed state – and therefore militarily neutral, as Vladimir Putin seems to want. But the advance of Russian troops was held back in the town of Mykolaiv, which eventually became the biggest Ukrainian stronghold in the south of the country.

Because of this, Russia would have had to abandon its plans to make a full-scale Marine attack on Odessa. They would be unprotected if they reached the beach, but not if they received help from the Russian army, which ended up contained in Mykolaiv. The marines landed in Berdiansk, already under Russian rule, and went on to other battle fronts.

Thus, Odessa had been spared the war until the missile attacks that began on Sunday and continued throughout the week. Military analysts say that if Mykolaiv falls, Odessa will be surrounded to the east by troops advancing along the coast and to the west by Russian troops stationed in Transnistria (a separatist territory in Moldova).

I left Odessa days later, with the hope that a ceasefire will be put in place before that happens.