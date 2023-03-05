EEverything went well and that was the most important thing on Saturday for FC Bayern and for coach Julian Nagelsmann. The Munich team remain leaders in the Bundesliga, but can do better than they showed in the 2-1 win over VfB Stuttgart. The game with the Swabians could not be seen without the upcoming round of 16 second leg in the Champions League against Paris St. Germain next Wednesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on DAZN).

“It’s a tightrope walk,” Nagelsmann admitted. He was concerned with the question of whether one was already warming up for Paris. But also how to manage “that the players stay in focus and don’t think about Paris”. However, it also makes little sense to “take the gas out in the game before”. Given the situation in the table and Borussia Dortmund’s victory the night before, the Bayern coach said that “there’s nothing to give away in the Bundesliga”.

The team did well for a long time. However, they acted a bit too casually in the final phase and conceded a late goal. “In the end it was a bit too exciting,” said Nagelsmann. Striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who had extended his contract in Munich before the trip to Stuttgart, said with regard to Paris: “There is a lot to improve.”

“Every point counts in the Bundesliga”

The Bayern coach had pondered for a long time whether to let Benjamin Pavard, who was suspended on Wednesday, play or whether it would be better to use the defensive chain that should ensure progress. The Bayern coach finally decided against the Frenchman – despite his recent good performances – and for Josip Stanisic, who could replace Pavard in the Champions League on the right flank. Like his colleagues in defence, the Croatian international initially had a lot to do because VfB started boldly, attacked briskly and didn’t appear like a relegation candidate at all. After eleven minutes it was Stanisic who just managed to spy the ball away from Silas who was threatening to rush on the edge of the penalty area.







Unlike a week earlier against Union Berlin, Bayern were slow to get into the game. They appeared dangerous for the first time in front of Fabian Bredlow’s goal after seven minutes, but an offside situation ended the push. Five minutes later, Dan-Axel Zagadou stopped a wonderful dribble by Jamal Musiala in the penalty area with a spirited intervention. Bredlow cleared Leon Goretzka’s header from close range for a corner (21st minute). And Dayot Upamecano shot the ball over the goal after Joshua Kimmich’s corner (31st).

However, Stuttgart continued to present Munich with major challenges. When they won the ball in their own half, they quickly switched to attack and caused a stir in the Munich penalty area. When Yann Sommer misjudged a corner, Konstantinos Mavropanos heads the ball towards the goal, but Matthjis de Ligt clears in front of the line (37′). Shortly thereafter, the Dutchman had an even bigger moment on the other side of the field when he shot from a good 20 meters and thus gave his team a 1-0 lead (39th). Bredlow also reacted too late because his view was somewhat obstructed.







After the break, Bayern tried to save a few strengths with a second goal and thus a somewhat more comfortable lead for what was probably a somewhat more difficult task against Paris. But first of all the consistency was missing in the end. It only worked when the Munich team tried it without frills.



Again and again the Stuttgart Arena was fogged up after the ignition of pyrotechnics.

:



Image: dpa



Musiala first got rid of his opponents with a skilful turn, then he passed through to Thomas Müller, who was lurking between two Stuttgart defenders. The captain passed the ball immediately and played it to Choupo-Motiing, who was running with him and scored from eight meters to make it 2-0 (62′). Then it was off-duty for him and a few other important staff with a view to Wednesday. Gnabry, Sané, Mané, Gravenberch and Pavard came in, only the Munich winter transfer João Cancelo did not.

It then looked as if VfB no longer had the energy to resist defeat – until the 88th minute, when Juan José Perea scored the goal. It was the beginning of a stormy final phase in which Bayern still came under pressure and risked the victory they thought was certain with a few lack of concentration. “Of course we would have liked the final few minutes to be a little more relaxed,” said Leon Goretzka. “But in the Bundesliga every point counts. It fits.”