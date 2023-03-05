A video is going viral on TikTok where a cosmetic surgery specialist commented on the recent photo of Ninel Condewho appears with a completely different face and assured that his changes they are not good at allbecause they are all too excessive.

Carlos Rosales, who is already viral on TikTok for the aesthetic content he shares on his platform, reacted to the Ninel Conde’s face, because they have been asking her a lot, which she agreed to and her comments were not good for the Mexican grupera.

She has a lot of filler in her lips and it also looks like she had a rhinoplasty and her wings were completely retracted because her nose wasn’t like that at all, on top of that her face seems to have some fillers, but I don’t think it’s the fillers that They are making her look like that,” said the specialist.

But that was not all, because the surgeon also thought the same as several fans of the also soap opera actress, since he assures that his nose was very beautiful in the past without the need for cosmetic touch-ups, in addition to having very natural lips.

“The problem is that the more it is done, she won’t be satisfied”, “I’m really trying not to say that it turned out terrible”, “She was shocked! when she said she’s the only one? I wanted to see if I could help her!”, “Her nose , face and original body is that of his early 90’s and obviously he was not like now with excess surgeries,” the networks write.