Harry Kane calmly accepted the thanks from his Bayern colleagues after the next two goals. Weary, the Munich team were happy about the arduous 2-1 (0-0) against Galatasaray Istanbul on Wednesday and their fourth win in their fourth Champions League group game. Thanks to Kane’s goals in the 80th and 86th minutes, FC Bayern’s early entry into the round of 16 is already perfect. Cédric Bakambu’s connecting goal came too late for the guests (90+3).

“It was a tough game, we needed time and patience. In the end we were rewarded,” said match winner Kane. Thanks to FC Copenhagen’s 4-3 win against Manchester United in the parallel game, Bayern are already confirmed as group winners. “It was a tough game, we needed time and patience. In the end we were rewarded,” said match winner Kane. Captain Manuel Neuer praised: “A great result, passed the group phase with flying colors.”

In a heated atmosphere with many Turkish supporters, the sold-out arena briefly boiled over in the 62nd minute when the guests appeared to be leading 1-0 after an offside goal by Lucas Torreira. But the video evidence helped Bayern both in this scene and with Kane’s first goal, in which the referee team initially ruled it offside.

For the first time in more than 13 months, captain Neuer led the Munich team back into the Munich Arena for a Champions League game. The atmosphere, however, was rather unusual for Bayern. “It will be an away game,” Coach Tuchel said shortly before kick-off, looking at the many Turkish fans in the stands.







Kimmich back in the starting line-up

The debates about the head coach’s recent jibes at the TV experts had accompanied the preparation for the game. “We don’t just support Thomas, we are on the same page, there is no leaf that fits between us,” said CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen at DAZN about the fuss surrounding Tuchel’s criticism of TV experts Lothar Matthäus and Dietmar Hamann.

In his core business, Tuchel, as announced, ordered Joshua Kimmich, who was last suspended in the 4-0 win in Dortmund, back into the starting line-up. The national player formed a duo with Leon Goretzka in midfield instead of Konrad Laimer, looked very present and was a good distributor of the ball.

In a fast-paced start, the hosts only gradually gained control of the game. As with the 3-1 defeat in the first leg, the team from Istanbul tried to make early attacks in the Munich half. But the first big chance went to Leroy Sané, who was denied by Galatasaray keeper Fernando Muslera when he was free in front of the goal (14′).



Jamal Musiala had to leave the field injured before half-time.

Bayern now clearly had more of the game and had more chances. Jamal Musiala’s shot went just wide (28′), shortly afterwards Sané found his master again in Muslera. The 37-year-old captain of the Turkish champions was fit in time after an elbow injury and was an important source of support for his now shaky team.







Shortly before the break, the home team had to digest the next worry in this first half of the season, which was characterized by personnel problems in the narrow squad. Musiala sank down in the penalty area after a pass from Kane, grabbed his left leg and was unable to continue. Thomas Müller came into the game (40th). “It’s a muscle injury. In the worst case, a fiber tear,” said coach Tuchel later on DAZN. Musiala will be out for the league game against newly promoted Heidenheim on Saturday (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky). The national team’s international matches on November 18th in Berlin against Turkey and three days later in Vienna against Austria are also in danger.

The people of Munich had to reorganize themselves, but the guests promptly regained their courage. With Mauro Icardi’s great opportunity from close range, Neuer, who had hardly been challenged until then, showed his full class and prevented a deficit (43′). Bayern’s proliferation of chances continued after the break when Kane hit the post (53′). But Galatasaray, now better offensively, remained dangerous, only a narrow offside position by Icardi prevented them from taking the lead (62′).

Annoyed by the guests’ lack of shooting luck and bite, the Munich team lost the sovereignty and determination of the first half. But after a free kick from Kimmich, Kane once again saved Bayern with a header – and shortly afterwards, after a counterattack, he also made the preliminary decision. Müller’s bad pass before Bakambu’s goal only caused tension for a short time.