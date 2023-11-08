Inter qualified for the Champions League round of 16 with two matchdays to spare, a fundamental objective in the Nerazzurri’s season which has already been resolved at the beginning of November. Then, from Simone Inzaghi, great compliments to his players at the end of the match: “They were very good. The team played an excellent match – explains the Nerazzurri coach – against an opponent with physical qualities that we have rarely found in other formations. The Salzburg players are very young and run a lot. Lautaro? He always has a great desire and came in very well, but before that Thuram and Sanchez had also played great.”

The words

—

Inzaghi then continues with the post-match analysis: “We had opted for Calhanoglu under construction at the start of the action, transforming the back four at that moment and with the midfielders becoming midfielders, because they played man-to-man. Having qualified with two days in advance is a source of great pride, it is the third year that we have reached the round of 16.” The coach does not deny that he has seen more dominant games from this team, but underlines how Yann Sommer had little to do around the goal: “Us cynics? Champions League matches aren’t easy, I’ll have to watch today’s match again. In the first half we were more dangerous with Bastoni and Frattesi, in general we defended well and in the end we probably conceded more in the first leg. The calendar put us in front of six games with five away games: we won the first two, now let’s see the others.”