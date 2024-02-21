DHe FC Bayern Munich and coach Thomas Tuchel are going their separate ways after the end of the season. As the German soccer record champions announced on Wednesday morning, this is the result of an amicable conversation between CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and Tuchel. The “Bild” newspaper and Sky had previously reported on the end of their collaboration in the summer.

This was preceded by three defeats in a row for Bayern. Initially nothing was known about a successor from the end of the season. “In an open, good conversation we came to the decision to mutually end our collaboration in the summer. Our goal is to carry out a sporting realignment with a new coach for the 2024/25 season. Until then, every individual in the club is expressly challenged to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and the Bundesliga,” explained Dreesen.

He “also explicitly held the team accountable. “In the Champions League in particular, we are convinced that after the 0-1 defeat in the first leg at Lazio Rome, we will move into the quarter-finals in the second leg in our fully occupied Allianz Arena with our fans behind us,” the CEO continued.

First Nagelsmann, then Tuchel

Tuchel succeeded Julian Nagelsmann in March 2023 and signed a contract until June 30, 2025. In the 2022/23 season, the Munich team under Tuchel were eliminated in the DFB Cup against SC Freiburg and in the Champions League against eventual winners Manchester City, but in the end they at least celebrated the German championship in an exciting finish ahead of Borussia Dortmund.







“We have agreed that we will end our collaboration after this season. Until then, I and my coaching team will of course continue to do everything we can to ensure maximum success,” said Tuchel.

The current season threatens to be the first without a title since the 2011/12 season. In the cup, the Munich team was eliminated by third division club 1. FC Saarbrücken. In the round of 16 of the Champions League, FC Bayern must make up for a 0-1 defeat in the first leg at Lazio Rome in order to reach the quarter-finals on March 5th.

In the fight for the championship, Bayer Leverkusen is far ahead of Munich. Coach Xabi Alonso's Werkself secured a clear 3-0 win in a direct duel in mid-February. Alonso played for FC Bayern from 2014 to 2017 and is an interesting coaching candidate for several top clubs.

The 50-year-old Tuchel has suffered many injuries in his star ensemble this season. On the other hand, the still top-class team disappointed too often. The tactical and personnel changes in the past games were unsuccessful. There was a lot of professional praise for Tuchel, but there were also disagreements with one or two stars. Tuchel repeatedly pointed out the discrepancy between performances in games and in training.







Tuchel continues to try to bring the season to a successful end after repeated setbacks. The Bayern bosses absolutely want to avoid a separation in the middle of the season like with Nagelsmann. CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has ruled out an early separation after the 2:3 against Bochum.