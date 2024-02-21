The drama of Valentina Gaggioli, who died at 27 after spending an evening with her friends

Valentina Gaggioli she was only 27 years old and on February 16th, she unfortunately lost her life, just a few hours after the serious road accident in which she was involved. The agents are currently working to understand what happened and the dynamics.

The drama occurred on the island of Grand Canary and the family, in order to be able to bring the body back to Italy, has started all the procedures forbureaucratic process. However, the possibility cannot be ruled out that given what happened, the officers decide to carry out further investigations.

Valentina was originally from the province of Wedge, in the municipality of Caraglio. Some time ago, together with her mother they decided to move to this island and lived in the town of Agüimes. They had found it Work and everything was proceeding normally for them. They seemed to be really happy.

However, the drama occurred on the evening of Thursday 15 February. Valentina was out with some friends and just as she was near the zoo, Crocodile Park, they had a serious accident. Yes. I am collided head-on with a small vanwhich reduced their vehicle to a pile of sheet metal.

The death of Valentina Gaggioli after the serious road accident

Passers-by immediately asked for medical intervention. However, due to the violent impact, the girl remained stuck between the sheets of your vehicle. For this reason, ten firefighters also intervened and worked for a long time to succeed free her.

When the health workers took Valentina into care, she was already in good condition desperate. She was in cardiocirculatory arrest. For this reason they urgently transported her to the hospital in Gran Canary. However, it is precisely here, that the next day, the young she has lost his life. She did not survive the trauma she suffered.

The family has currently started all the bureaucratic procedures to be able to bring it back the body in Italy. However, the possibility that the agents may dispose is not excluded further investigations. In these hours many are publishing messages of condolence on social media to remember the missing girl.