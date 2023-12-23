SFC Bayern striker Harry Kane is finally leaving hotel life in his adopted home of Munich behind. “Thomas Müller was worried that my room would be too small, so it was time to check out and move into my own accommodation with my family,” Kane wrote on Instagram with a salmon smiley to a photo that shows him with hotel employees.

Kane had been staying in a five-star hotel in the Bavarian capital since his move last August. The search for a place to stay for his family was difficult as the former Tottenham Hotspur player apparently did not want to buy a house but instead wanted to rent. A few weeks ago, according to information from the Bild newspaper, he is said to have found what he was looking for in Baierbrunn, near Munich.

Kane feels “at home” in Munich

“A big thank you to the hotel staff for making me feel at home since moving to Munich. “You played a big part in helping me settle in so well,” Kane captioned the photo. The captain of the English national team holds a Bayern jersey with his number 9 in his hands.