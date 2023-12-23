Trump and Biden appear tied for the first time among immigrant voters. | Photo: Jim Watson and Saul Loeb/AFP

In 2020 the scenario was different with Biden winning among immigrant voters by a difference of around 20 points, according to the Cooperative Election Study. According to recent polls, for the first time, Trump and Biden are technically tied among immigrant voters residing in the United States.

Trump made harsh criticisms of immigrants who entered the US illegally during Biden's administration. Advisors to the current American president accused Trump of imitating Adolf Hitler. Members of the Republican Party went against Trump's speech, such as Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, the businessman's rivals in the race for Trump's presidential candidacy. 2024.

The last two CNN/SSRS voting intention polls showed a technical tie between Biden and Trump with the immigrant public living in the United States. Both were left with 48% voting intentions in polls. Another different point of the 2020 election was the selection that research institutes carried out among voters of color (including black and Hispanic voters) again Trump did better than in the last election.

The survey also revealed the biggest concerns among immigrant voters and showed that 40% is concerned about the economic issues and inflation that the country is facing. Just 10% says he worries about immigration or border security. This shows that Trump's recent speeches against illegal immigrants did not reverberate negatively among US immigrant voters.

Another question that was asked to immigrants was – “which party do you agree with most on immigration policy” – and the answer was the Republican Party one ahead of the Democratic Party. Immigrants represent around 10% of the entire American electorate.

Last month, the Marquette University School of Law, in the United States, released a survey on the assessment of Trump and Biden's immigration and border security policies. For 50% of voters, Trump would perform better on these issues. Just 27% of interviewers said Biden would do better. Other surveys over the same period indicated that Americans are dissatisfied with the volume of immigration into the country.

A survey conducted by Quinnipiac University showed that the majority of Americans approve of the construction of the wall along the border with Mexico. Policy defended by Trump for years. The former president has led the primaries of the Republican Party and one of his main issues is the immigration issue.