The FC Bayern basketball players can go into their short Christmas break satisfied. On Sunday they defeated the EWE Baskets Oldenburg with 89:75 (42:36) in their own hall and are at the top of the table at least until Ratiopharm Ulm’s game against the Frankfurt Skyliners on Monday evening. The Munich team started with concentration and were not disturbed by a moment of shock at the beginning of the second quarter when Shabazz Napier twisted his ankle at the opponent’s three-point line and lay on the ground for some time. Napier was able to continue playing and Munich went into halftime with a 42:36 lead. In the third quarter, Bayern significantly increased their lead (67:47), Devin Booker scored and showed a brilliant overview of the game with his pass across the field to Johannes Voigtmann, who dunked the ball into the basket.

Above all, Napier impressed with important points. The man with the black protective mask, which he has been wearing again since breaking his nose again, was the top scorer of the game on Sunday afternoon with 19 points, Booker scored 18 points. Bayern also survived another moment of shock unscathed – at least Edwards was able to continue playing shortly before the end after he sank to the ground and held his knee with his face contorted in pain.

On Friday, at the end of an eight-day away trip, the Munich team achieved an impressive 79:78 away win over the Italian champions Olimpia Milan in the Euroleague in front of 11,800 spectators. Top scorer Edwards (25 points) and Nick Weiler-Babb (10 points, 12 assists) stood out alongside Devin Booker (23 points) in the strong, fighting victory. Shortly before the end, Bayern were behind 71:76 before Edwards equalized and Weiler-Babb managed an offensive rebound and a free throw twelve seconds before the end for a narrow victory. Bayern are in fourth place in the table and will face Panathinaikos Athens on December 27th at SAP Garden.