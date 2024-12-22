Last year, Spain managed to surpass the EU average proportion in gross final consumption of energy from renewable sources for the first time, reaching a 24.9% share, four percentage points more than the community average.

That community fee is well below the target of 42.5% set for 2030 in the EU as a whole, so countries must intensify their efforts to collectively meet that goal with an increase of at least 18 percentage points in the remainder of the decade, that is, an annual average of 2.6 percentage points.

Four countries met this EU objective. Sweden led the 2023 ranking with two-thirds of its energy coming from renewable sources in its gross final energy consumption (66.4%), depending mainly on solid biofuels and both hydroelectric and wind energy.

Behind were Finland (50.8%), which also depends on solid biofuels and wind and hydroelectric energy; Denmark (44.9%), thanks to solid biofuels and wind power, and Latvia (43.2%).

Spain

On the other hand, Spain occupied thirteenth position (24.9%), which represents a new historical maximum. The lowest shares of renewable energy were in Luxembourg (11.6%), Belgium (14.7%) and Malta (15.1%).

Furthermore, Spain became Last year, it was the fourth country that increased its percentage of gross final consumption of energy the most. of renewable sources, with 2.96 percentage points more than in 2022, only behind Austria (+6.77), Bulgaria (+3.54) and Finland (+3.01).

Spain was always below the EU average from 2004 to 2022 and in 2023 it took the leap by surpassing the community average.

The highest gaps reached 2.1 percentage points in 2007 (11.8 in the EU and 9.7 in Spain) and 2018 (19.1 and 17, respectively).

Data since 2004

The Eurostat statistical series, which begins in 2004 and collected by Servimedia, indicates that Spain has ranked between twelfth in 2009 (13%) and sixteenth in 2013 (15.1%).

Sweden has always led the ranking, followed by Finland in 2010 and since 2014, or from Latvia between 2004 and 2007, in 2009 and between 2011 and 2013.

On the contrary, the lowest renewable quotas were for Malta from 2004 to 2012 and in 2020; Luxembourg between 2013 and 2017, and in 2019, 2021 and 2023; Netherlands in 2018, and Ireland in 2022.

All countries of the EU have improved gross final consumption of energy from renewable sources over the last two decadeswith the largest increases for Denmark (30.1 percentage points more), Sweden (28) and Estonia (22.5). In the case of Spain, the increase is 16.5 percentage points, above the EU average (14.9).

Renewable energy sources cover solar thermal and photovoltaic, hydroelectric (including tidal, wave and ocean), wind, geothermal and all forms of biomass (including biological waste and liquid biofuels).