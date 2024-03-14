In the new episode of 'Dad in trouble', television series, we see how Jonathan Quiroz, Joaquín Escobar's character, has a new love interest. In the little video he uploaded Latin In their social networks it is seen how a young woman, who is also part of the cadet school, shows interest in Quiroz. Furthermore, Elvis Tangoa and Critóbal Seminario appear in that scene, who congratulate their friend.

The actress who would be behind the cadet would be Jano Baca's (Elvis Tangoa) girlfriend in 'Dad in Trouble', in real life. This has generated controversy on social media, as many followers question how strange it can be to work as someone else's girlfriend in fiction. However, the young woman has shared her debut on television on her Instagram account.

Who is the actress, real life girlfriend of actor Jano Baca?

Okay Sinroy is the actress behind this new character from 'Dad in Trouble'. Likewise, the artist is very active on social networks, since through her TikTok account she confirmed her romance with the actor and also her debut on television. In addition, Sinroy is a professional in Performing Arts, who recently graduated from the University of Applied Sciences.

What is Vale Sinroy's character in 'Dad in Trouble'?

Vale Sinroy plays the cadet Isabela Hormazábal in 'Dad in trouble', who is also part of the naval center of the Peruvian Navy. Vale Sinroy shared the news on social networks, along with her boyfriend, the actor. Jano Bacawho congratulated her on her achievement.

After his first appearance in 'Dad in Trouble', Vale Sinroy published a post on Instagram about his character. “Last Thursday the episode of 'Dad in Trouble' in which I appear was released. While I was graduating, the episode aired. I couldn't be happier. I can only thank Carla Quispe for seeing in me the possibility of playing this character and giving me the opportunity to do so. And to Joaquín Escobar for being an A1 teammate; What an honor to work alongside someone so powerful,” the actress wrote.

When does 'Dad in Trouble' end?

Latina Television has announced that its series 'Dad in trouble', starring Juan Carlos Rey de Castro as Martín Seminario, Luciana Blomberg as Julieta Olaya and Ximena Díaz as Natalia Rodríguez, It will continue to be broadcast only until April 2024.

Cast of 'Dad in Trouble'

Juan Carlos Rey de Castro as Martín Seminario

Luciana Blomberg as Julieta Olaya

Ximena Díaz as Natalia Rodríguez

Nico Ponce as Matías Quiroz

José Miguel Arguelles as Cristóbal Seminario

Matilde León as Luna Seminario

Mariano Ramírez as Vasco Seminario

Bianca Bazo as Marina Seminario.