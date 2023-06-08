“The past two years he has not had a good time at Paris Saint-Germain and did not want this kind of pressure anymore. He’s the best player ever. But this is his personal decision that we must respect,” said Xavi.

During the talks, Xavi noticed a change in Messi in recent days. “We were all excited by the talks. First him, then me and then the club. But often you want something and it doesn’t work out because the circumstances are not right. Maybe the picture wasn’t so clear with him. But often we can’t imagine what it’s like to be in someone else’s shoes. It is certainly not easy being Messi. He must always behave perfectly, he must be perfect on the field and he must always be the best,” said Xavi.