Minister of Labor assesses that “comprehensive” outsourcing led “to a tragic process for labor relations”
The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, said that the government intends to carry out a review of the labor reform in the second half of 2023, but acknowledged the difficulty of dealing with the project in Congress. Marinho pointed out outsourcing as one of the main problems of the current rule.
“The issue of outsourcing was made in a very comprehensive way, leading to a tragic process for labor relations, especially in the field. It also led to a process of subcontracting, leading to work analogous to slavery. This tool greatly disturbed the quality of contracts, of labor relations in Brazil”, he said in an interview with UOL published this Thursday (8.jun.2023).
The minister, however, stated that the current legislature of Congress “it is not very kind to resume the review of these tragic reforms that we recently had in Brazil”, but claimed to be accurate “stubborn with some subjects”.
“Our proposal is a way to build parties –between workers and employers– that can facilitate interaction with Congress, and not just the government presenting its vision of what the revision of the labor reform would be like.”, he added, assessing that “cool, never will”.
Read other interview topics:
- job creation: Marinho said that the government plans to open between 2.2 million and 2.5 million jobs in 2023. In January and April, the balance was 705,000 new jobs;
- workers by application: “It is an aberration in labor relations in Brazil and in other parts of the world. New technologies are welcome. But they need to benefit society” he assessed, stating that the government is “working with the parts so we can build something”.
- working hours regulation: He said that there will be regulation on Social Security, working hours and remuneration: “There is an important starting point, which has the support of workers and companies, which is the issue of Social Security and social protection. Some platforms want to stop there. But this is very little. We need to talk about strenuous journey. It leads to accidents. And then we have the question of the value of work”;
- 4 day work week: “I see the need for this to be on the agenda. I have provoked the union centrals. […] It is fully feasible to take the entire maximum journey to 40 hours a week. The correct thing, however, is to be born of social struggles. And not simply the government sending the bill proposing this.”
