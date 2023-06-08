Minister of Labor assesses that “comprehensive” outsourcing led “to a tragic process for labor relations”

The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, said that the government intends to carry out a review of the labor reform in the second half of 2023, but acknowledged the difficulty of dealing with the project in Congress. Marinho pointed out outsourcing as one of the main problems of the current rule.

“The issue of outsourcing was made in a very comprehensive way, leading to a tragic process for labor relations, especially in the field. It also led to a process of subcontracting, leading to work analogous to slavery. This tool greatly disturbed the quality of contracts, of labor relations in Brazil”, he said in an interview with UOL published this Thursday (8.jun.2023).

The minister, however, stated that the current legislature of Congress “it is not very kind to resume the review of these tragic reforms that we recently had in Brazil”, but claimed to be accurate “stubborn with some subjects”.

“Our proposal is a way to build parties –between workers and employers– that can facilitate interaction with Congress, and not just the government presenting its vision of what the revision of the labor reform would be like.”, he added, assessing that “cool, never will”.

