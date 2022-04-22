Dubai (Etihad)

The Fazza team won the Football Sevens title at the end of the Dubai Club Festival for People of Determination, which was closed yesterday evening, in an exceptional version that included many sports, cultural and community events, while the second place went to the Happiness Team, and the third to Challenge Partners.

“Expo” won first place in the volleyball competition, followed by “Happiness” in second place, while the third place went to “Challenge Partners”, and Issa Hajir won first place for “Badminton, my mind males”, Walid Khaled “hearing disability” and Mahmoud Tayfour “Employees” and Zakia Ahmed “My Mind is Girls”, while Hamad Jalal topped the “Mixed Hearing Impairment” chess competition.

In the “Elite” shooting competition for People of Determination, Aisha Al Muhairi took first place, followed by Aisha Al Shamsi and Zain Omar Zain in third place, while the first place for the competition itself “Employees” went to Muhammad Fahmy.

In the “mixed kinetic” table tennis competition, the first place went to Ibrahim Salem, while Muhammad Al-Mas topped the “table tennis standing”, while the first place for bocce “male mind” of the first and second groups went to Jaafar Al-Qumish and Abdul Aziz Abdul Karim, while the first place was won by “girls.” » The first and second groups Hamda Obeid and Ghala Hussein, while the “Basri Girls” won first place, Noura Al-Zarouni, Maha Salem, Kulthum Ali and Mona Malallah, while the first place “Harki Girls” went to Kholoud Al-Hasani, Maitha bin Belil and Nada Ahmed.

Thani Jumaa Al Raqqad, Chairman of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, Majid Al Osaimi, Executive Director, crowned the winners of various sports competitions, and Hassan Al Mazrouei and Mona Hammad, board member of the club, crowned the winners of cultural and community competitions.

The closing ceremony was initiated by the national anthem, and then a documentary video of the current version of the festival, followed by a poem by Ibrahim Safa titled “We pledge to you, Father”, dedicated to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai God”, and a chant presented by Mona Abdullah, a member of the club.