Yoji Shinkawawell-known illustrator and art director of Metal Gear Solid and Death Strandingfor many years linked to the productions of Hideo Kojima, would like to experience a fairly clear change of scope and try to devote himself to car designas a personal aspiration.

In a recent interview in Edge magazine, answering the question of what other career goals he would like to achieve in the near future, Shinkawa reported that he has already achieved enough success to be satisfied, but also added that “Someday I would like to design a car“, curiously,” A real car, “he added.

Apparently, it is a dream that the art director has been cultivating for a long time: “It is an ambition that I have kept inside for a long time”, explained Shinkawa, also reporting that among his main inspirations is Aaron Beck, author of various car concepts, at which he works personally and on which he also carries out various elaborations.

The beauty of such a work, according to Shinkawa, is the fact of imagining a structure and then seeing it really built and being able to use it by entering it and guiding it.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, an illustration by Yoji Shinkawa

“It’s a large-scale project, something I admire”, explained the artist, who joined Konami in the 90s and immediately went to close contact with Hideo Kojima starting from the graphic adventure Policenauts.

From then on, Shinkawa covered the role of art director for all chapters of Metal Gear Solid and then followed the author within Kojima Productions, working on Death Stranding. The artist reported last year that he was working on the team’s new project, which he believes was due to be announced shortly.