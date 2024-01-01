Dubai (Etihad)

Abdullah Al Falahi from the city of Al Ain won the second qualifying card for the “Golden Square”, after beating Ahmed Balquba Al Mansouri from the Emirate of Dubai, in the second episode of the second stage of the 24th edition of the Fazza Championship for Youlah, and the 19th edition of the Al Meydan programme, organized by Managing the Fazza Championships at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage, on a special night at the Al-Midan Theater in which there was strong competition and public interaction to continue moving forward towards achieving the dream of crowning the Fazza Gold Cup for the largest, most diverse and comprehensive heritage tournament to prepare young people armed with the skills and sciences of successive generations.

Al-Falahi’s victory over Al-Mansouri in the second round match came after they achieved very close results, which made the challenges more exciting and competitive. Al-Falahi joined in the golden square with Ali Al-Azizi, who qualified from the fifth round, while two seats remain that will be decided over the next two weeks, with Episodes every Friday night starting at nine in the evening at Al Meydan Castle, located in the Heritage Village at the Dubai Camel Racing Club in Al Marmoom.

The beginning of the sixth episode came with the Al-Yawla competition, to the tunes of the song “Ra’i Al-Ezz”, sung by the Emirati artist Mehd Hamad, and from the words of the CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage, Abdullah Hamdan Bin Dalmouk, and composed by Fayez Al-Saeed, during which the two competitors presented a distinguished show on the stage. The field, amid great interaction and enthusiasm on the stands from the fans present.

Khalifa bin Sabeen, who is arbitrating this competition, awarded Al-Falahi the Al-Yawla mark, in a very special episode presented by Rashid Al-Khasouni, Director of the Fazza Championships Department at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for Heritage Revival, and it was broadcast live on the Sama Dubai channels screen, and on the air of Radio Al-Oula 107.4. FM.

#Fazza #AlYawla #raises #ceiling #challenge