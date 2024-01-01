Home page World

The suspected teenager alerted the emergency services shortly before midnight on Wednesday. © Friso Gentsch/dpa

A few days ago, this news shocked the region: A teenager in Ulm is said to have choked his girlfriend until she lost consciousness. He turned himself in. Now the victim has died.

Ulm – A few days after the alleged strangling attack of a 15-year-old in Ulm, his girlfriend of the same age died in a hospital on New Year's Day. The teenager died in the morning, said a police spokesman. Südwestrundfunk (SWR) had previously reported on it. The investigators had always described the 15-year-old's condition as “extremely critical”.

According to police and prosecutors, the 15-year-old called the emergency number shortly before midnight on Wednesday and said that he had killed his girlfriend. The lifeless teenager was found during a search in a forest in the Wiblingen district. According to the public prosecutor's office, she was able to be revived. Rescue workers took the 15-year-old to a hospital.

According to the statement, the police arrested the suspect near the crime scene. He offered no resistance. According to information from Friday, he had not commented on the crime until then. A spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office explained that there was only information from the emergency call. The young person did not mention a motive. “The background is still completely open,” she said.

It is also unclear whether the young people met in the forest or went there together. The people around them should be questioned and cell phones would be evaluated.

He was taken into custody in a prison on suspicion of attempted murder. The public prosecutor's office has to decide on how to proceed, said the police spokesman. Further information on this is not expected until Tuesday at the earliest. dpa